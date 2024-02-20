Pre-Order your lunch for takeout/delivery and receive a 10% discount!
Menu
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
- Tuna Tartate
Tuna tartare is a crazy delicious dish made with fresh ahi tuna, an Asian marinade & chunks of avocado!$18.00
- Fried Calamari$15.00
- mozarella sticks$12.00
- Arancini balls$13.00
Dinner Entrees
- Mixed Mushroom risotto$24.00
- Beef Burger with fries$18.00
- pesto primavera$22.00
- alfredo fettucini$20.00
- Pappardelle with Puttanesca$23.00
- 4 Cheese Ravioli with pink sauce$23.00
- Beef Bolognese$22.00
- Seafood Risotto$26.00
- Duck Ravioli$25.00
Desserts
- Tirramisu
- Passion Fruit Panna Cotta$12.00
- Coconut Espuma$12.00
- Chocolate Puck$10.00
- Brulee$14.00
Dinner Salads
- Beet and Berry Salad
Delightful beet and berry salad recipes that combine earthy beets with the natural sweetness of berries.$15.99
- Ceasars salad with Bacon
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.$14.00
- Burrata Salad$18.00
Bar Appetizers
Bar Menu
- Spicy Fried Pickles$12.00
- Grilled lemon garlic Calamari$12.00
- Mozarella sticks$12.00
- tacos$12.00
- chilli paneer$12.00
- Buffalo wings$12.00
- Chicken tenders$12.00
- Spinach & artichoke dip$12.00
- hariyali paneer tikka$12.00
- pizzas (margarita , pepperoni, meat lover)$12.00
- Tandoori cauliflower$12.00
- Garlic shrimp$12.00
Lunch
Lunch Salads
- BURRATA SALAD$12.00
- CAESAR SALAD$14.00
- Classic Wedge Salad$10.00
Lunch Appetizers
- Garlic Shrimps
5 pieces$7.00
- VEG SAMOSAS
2 pieces$6.00
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
- Beef Burger$15.00
- Focaccia sandwich
Delicious House made Focaccia bread Sandwich with pesto base and topped with Arugula, Roasted Peppers, sliced tomatoes, spicy mayo and provolone cheese. Options: Spinach/Mushrooms/Grilled Chicken$10.00
Lunch Pizzas
- Margarita Pizza (Veg)$10.99
- BYO Pizza$10.00
Lunch Pastas
- Fettuccini Alfredo$12.00
- Cheese Ravioli with pink sauce$12.00
- Carbonara spaghetti$13.00
- Gnocchi with pesto sauce$12.00
- Duck Ravioli$12.00
- Cream Cheese Ravioli$12.00
Breakfast
Omelettes
- Classic Omelette
Traditional Omelette served with a slice of brown or white bread.$15.00
- BYO Omelette
Omelettes are three-egg omelettes. Comes with your choice of toast or fruit, or green salad.$13.99
- Garden Omelette
Omelettes are three-egg omelettes with Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes and served with a choice of toast.$14.00
- Ham & Cheese Omelette
Omelettes are three-egg omelettes with Ham and Swiss cheese served with a choice of toast.$15.00
- Masala Omelette
Indian Masala Omelette is a flavorful 3 eggs omelette with spices, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cilantro.$15.00
Crepes
- Blueberry Sweet Crepes
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with house made blueberry sauce and fresh fruits.$15.00
- Strawberry Sweet Crepes
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with house made Strawberry sauce and fresh fruits.$15.00
- Ham & Cheese Crepe
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with ham and Swiss cheese !$16.00
Croissant Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Croissant Sandwich served with egg and Cheese along with a side of salad. Add a choice of Bacon/spinach/avocado$12.00
Breakfast Entrees
- Egg Benedict
Eggs Benedict is a brunch specialty consisting of hot buttered English muffins, ham, and poached eggs topped with a rich homemade Hollandaise sauce.$15.00
- Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs with Sautee spinach and avocado on the side.$14.00
- English Breakfast
English breakfast Served with 2 Eggs, 3 bacon slices, 2 sausages, baked beans, grilled tomato and a slice of toast.$15.99
- Avocado Toast
Avocado salsa on top of 2 slices of toasted white bread !$11.99
- Classic Pancakes
Served with 3 plain golden-brown pancakes topped with fresh fruits!$15.00
- Waffles
2 Waffles served with maple syrup and garnished with fruits on top.Out of stock
- Berry Triffle
A berry trifle is a delightful dessert that combines layers of cake, creamy filling, and fresh berries !Out of stock
- French Toast
3 pieces of French Toast served with fruits!$14.00
Breakfast Sides
- Sausage$2.00
- Spinach$1.00
- Grilled Tomatoes$1.00
- Avacado$2.00
- Broccoli$2.00
- Roasted Potatoes$1.00
- French fries$4.00
- Fruits$4.00
- Greek Yogurt$4.00
- Asparagus$4.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Provolone Cheese$1.99
- Mixed Cheddar Cheese$1.99
- Hash Browns (2 pieces)$4.00
- Brie Cheese$1.99