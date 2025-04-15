Our Menu

See what we’re cooking up!

For us, food isn't fuel. It's how we show our community that we care.

Food is at the heart of everything we do—it brings people together, creates memories, and strengthens our community.

Every dish we prepare is crafted with care, using fresh ingredients that reflect our love for sharing great meals with friends and family.

More than just a meal, our food is a celebration of togetherness, made to be enjoyed with the people who matter most.

Pizzas
Margherita Pizza (Veg)
Marinara Sauce /Fresh Mozzarella Cheese/ Basil leaves
$13.00
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara Sauce /Mozzarella Cheese/ Pepperoni
$15.00
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham , roasted pineapple with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese
$16.00
Meat Lovers Pizza
Italian Sausage , Bacon, Pepperoni, ham with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese
$16.00
Prosciutto Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, prosciutto
$16.00
Nachos Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Nachos, Guacamole, jalapenos, tomatoes
$16.00
Seafood Pizza
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, Fresh tuna, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
$16.00
Fun-Guy Pizza
Mixed Mushrooms (Portabella, button, shiitake), basil, truffle oil, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, parmesan cream cheese sauce.
$16.00
Orchard Pizza
Poached wine Pear, prosciutto, toasted walnut, gorgonzola, blue cheese, truffle honey drizzle
$16.00
Big Fat Greek Pizza
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
$16.00
Pesto Chicken Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Grilled chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, basil, roasted peppers
$16.00
Caprese Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
$16.00
BYO
$10.00