Lunch Salads
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
Panko crusted goat cheese, mixed greens, fire roasted peppers, raspberry vinaigrette. Can be customized with Chicken, salmon & shrimps.
$14.00
Caesar Salad
Classic green salad made primarily with fresh romaine lettuce and croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes along with bacon. Can be customized with chicken, shrimps, salmon.
$13.00
For us, food isn't fuel. It's how we show our community that we care.
Food is at the heart of everything we do—it brings people together, creates memories, and strengthens our community.
Every dish we prepare is crafted with care, using fresh ingredients that reflect our love for sharing great meals with friends and family.
More than just a meal, our food is a celebration of togetherness, made to be enjoyed with the people who matter most.
Dinner Salads
Ceasar salad with Bacon & shrimps
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.
$15.00
Burrata Salad
Delicious refreshing Burrata salad served with creamy Burrata cheese with Arugula, prosciutto ham and cherry tomatoes.
$14.00
Dinner Pastas
Carbonara Linguini
$20.00
Fettuccini Alfredo
$18.00
Mixed Mushroom risotto
Mixed Mushroom Risotto recipe that combines the earthy flavors of mushrooms with creamy Arborio rice. Can be customized with Shrimps.
$20.00
Seafood Linguini
$21.00
4 Cheese Heart Ravioli with pink sauce
$25.00
Seafood Risotto
$23.00
pesto primavera
$20.00
Beef Bolognese
$20.00
Gnocchi
$20.00
Beef Lasagna
$20.00
Vodka with smoked salmon
$25.00
Duck Ravioli
$25.00
Pizzas
Margherita Pizza (Veg)
Marinara Sauce /Fresh Mozzarella Cheese/ Basil leaves
$13.00
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara Sauce /Mozzarella Cheese/ Pepperoni
$15.00
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham , roasted pineapple with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese
$16.00
Meat Lovers Pizza
Italian Sausage , Bacon, Pepperoni, ham with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese
$16.00
Prosciutto Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, prosciutto
$16.00
Nachos Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Nachos, Guacamole, jalapenos, tomatoes
$16.00
Seafood Pizza
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, Fresh tuna, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
$16.00
Fun-Guy Pizza
Mixed Mushrooms (Portabella, button, shiitake), basil, truffle oil, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, parmesan cream cheese sauce.
$16.00
Orchard Pizza
Poached wine Pear, prosciutto, toasted walnut, gorgonzola, blue cheese, truffle honey drizzle
$16.00
Big Fat Greek Pizza
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
$16.00
Pesto Chicken Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Grilled chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, basil, roasted peppers
$16.00
Caprese Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
$16.00
BYO
$10.00
Chefs kitchen Location and Hours
(804) 495-0057
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM