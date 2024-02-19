Pre-Order your lunch for takeout/delivery and receive a 10% discount!
2x points now for loyalty members
Chefs Kitchen Chefs Kitchen
Dinner (Online-Order)
Dinner Appetizers
- Mussels$18.00Out of stock
Mussels Served with Garlic Toast bread
- Tuna Tartate$18.00
Tuna tartare is a crazy delicious dish made with fresh ahi tuna, an Asian marinade & chunks of avocado!
- Fritto Misto$18.00Out of stock
Fritto misto is an Italian dish of various foods like vegetables, seafood, and herbs fried in a very light batter
- fried calamari$15.00
- Arancini balls$13.00
- mozarella sticks$12.00
Dinner Entrees
- Melanzane alla parmigiana$22.00
- Linguine allo scoglio$22.00
- Gnocchi ai quattro formaggi$22.00
- Tagliatelle all'amatriciana$22.00
- Veal Ossobuco$22.00
- Bisteccha alla Fiorentina (for 2)$22.00
- Filetto Cambozola$22.00
- Salmone Al cartoccio$22.00
- Tuna Tagliata$22.00
- Mixed Mushroom risotto$24.00
- Seafood Linguini$22.00
- pesto primavera$22.00
- Beef burger$18.00
- alfredo fettucini$18.00
- beef Bolognese$22.00
- Pappardelle with Puttanesca$23.00
- Seafood Risotto$26.00
- Duck Ravioli$25.00
- 4 Cheese Ravioli with pink sauce$23.00
Desserts
Dinner Salads
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Fresh Juices
Coffee
- Indian Coffee$5.00Out of stock
Indian flavored coffee with cream. No Sugar added.
- Columbian coffee - Medium Roast$5.00
100% Columbian medium roast Coffee
- Peruvian Coffee - Dark Roast$5.00
100% Peruvian dark roasted coffee
- Indian Masala Chai$5.00Out of stock
Indian masala Chai made with ginger, cardamon, black pepper, cloves. No sugar added !
Other Beverages
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
Dinner Entrees
Desserts
Dinner Salads
- Beet and Berry Salad$15.99
Delightful beet and berry salad recipes that combine earthy beets with the natural sweetness of berries.
- Ceasars salad with Bacon$14.00
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.
- Burrata Salad$18.00
Todays Specials
Chefs kitchen Location and Hours
(804) 495-0057
Open now • Closes at 10PM