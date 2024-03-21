Pre-Order your lunch for takeout/delivery and receive a 10% discount using code CKPREORD!
Chefs Kitchen
Dinner (Online-Order)
Dinner Appetizers
- Mussels$18.00Out of stock
Mussels Served with Garlic Toast bread
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
Tuna tartare is a crazy delicious dish made with fresh ahi tuna, an Asian marinade & chunks of avocado!
- Fritto Misto$18.00Out of stock
Fritto misto is an Italian dish of various foods like vegetables, seafood, and herbs fried in a very light batter
- fried calamari$15.00
- Arancini balls$13.00
- mozarella sticks$12.00
Dinner Entrees
- Seafood Linguini$22.00
- Melanzane alla parmigiana$22.00
- Linguine allo scoglio$22.00
- Gnocchi ai quattro formaggi$22.00
- Veal Ossobuco$22.00
- Filetto Cambozola$22.00
- Mixed Mushroom risotto$24.00
Mixed Mushroom Risotto recipe that combines the earthy flavors of mushrooms with creamy Arborio rice. Can be customized with Shrimps.
- pesto primavera$22.00
- alfredo fettucini$18.00
- beef Bolognese$22.00
- Pappardelle with Puttanesca$23.00
- Seafood Risotto$26.00
- Duck Ravioli$25.00
- 4 Cheese Ravioli with pink sauce$23.00
Dinner Salads
Burgers & Pizzas
- Beef Burger with Fries$13.00
Juicy Beef patty burger with a choice of Single or double patty topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, fried onions, lettuce.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$11.00
- Margherita Pizza (Veg)$12.00
Marinara Sauce /Fresh Mozzarella Cheese/ Basil leaves
- Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Marinara Sauce /Mozzarella Cheese/ Pepperoni
- Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
Ham , roasted pineapple with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza$16.00
Italian Sausage , Bacon, Pepperoni, ham with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese
- Prosciutto Pizza$16.00
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, prosciutto
- Nachos Pizza$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Nachos, Guacamole, jalapenos, tomatoes
- Seafood Pizza$16.00
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, Fresh tuna, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Fun-Guy Pizza$16.00
Mixed Mushrooms (Portabella, button, shiitake), basil, truffle oil, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, parmesan cream cheese sauce.
- Orchard Pizza$16.00
Poached wine Pear, prosciutto, toasted walnut, gorgonzola, blue cheese, truffle honey drizzle
- Big Fat Greek Pizza$16.00
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
- Pesto Chicken Pizza$16.00
Pesto Sauce, Grilled chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, basil, roasted peppers
- Caprese Pizza$16.00
Pesto Sauce, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
- BYO$10.00
- Focaccia Veg Sandwich$11.00
- Focaccia Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Focaccia Steak Sandwich$15.00