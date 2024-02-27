Pre-Order your lunch for takeout/delivery and receive a 10% discount using code CKPREORD!
Chefs Kitchen
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Fresh Juices
Coffee
- Indian Coffee$3.00Out of stock
Indian flavored coffee with cream. No Sugar added.
- Columbian coffee - Medium Roast$4.00
100% Columbian medium roast Coffee
- Peruvian Coffee - Dark Roast$4.00
100% Peruvian dark roasted coffee
- Indian Masala Chai$4.00Out of stock
Indian masala Chai made with ginger, cardamon, black pepper, cloves. No sugar added !
Other Beverages
Lunch(Online-Order)
Lunch Appetizers
- Garlic Shrimps$7.00
Amazing flavorful garlicky, buttery shrimps!
- VEG SAMOSAS$6.00
Vegetable samosas are delightful triangular-shaped savory treats which are perfect as appetizers, snacks, or even part of a larger meal which are stuffed with potatoes and peas.
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Crispy & Delicious Fried Calamari !
Lunch Salads
- CAESAR SALAD with Bacon$10.00
Classic green salad made primarily with fresh romaine lettuce and croutons, dressed with a flavorful combination of ingredients. Can be customized with chicken, shrimps, quail eggs, bacon.
- Classic Wedge Salad$10.00
A classic wedge salad is a simple and delightful dish made with crisp iceberg lettuce. Can be customized with Bacon.
Lunch Entrees
- Carbonara spaghetti$13.00
- Mixed Mushroom Risotto$15.00
- Pesto Primavera with Spaghetti$13.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$12.00
Classic Italian house made fresh Fettuccine pasta with creamy alfredo sauce. Can be customized with favorite meats like chicken, shrimps, bacon and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Cheese Ravioli with Pink Sauce$12.00
- Beef Bolognese with Spaghetti$13.00
- Gnocchi with 4 cheese sauce$12.00
Lunch Sandwiches
- Beef Burger with fries$12.00
Classic beef burger with nice Juicy grounded beef patties served with french fries!
- Focaccia sandwich$10.00
Delicious House made Focaccia bread Sandwich with pesto base and topped with Arugula, Roasted Peppers, sliced tomatoes, spicy mayo and provolone cheese. Options: Spinach/Mushrooms/Grilled Chicken
Lunch Pizzas
Todays Specials
Tonight Specials
- Fileto CamboZola$48.00
8oz Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin with Redwine demiglace, cambozola cheese served with Asparagus, Sautee veg, mashed potato.
- Pan Sear Salmon$30.00
Pan Sheered Salmon served with Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Sautee vegetables.
- Carbonara Linguini$27.00
- Seafood Risotto$26.00
- Duck Ravioli$25.00