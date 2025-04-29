Pre-Order & Online Order for takeout/delivery and receive a 15% discount using code CKPREORD until 8/30/2025!
Chefs Kitchen
Lunch
Lunch Salads
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
Panko crusted goat cheese, mixed greens, fire roasted peppers, raspberry vinaigrette. Can be customized with Chicken, salmon & shrimps.$14.00
Caesar Salad
Classic green salad made primarily with fresh romaine lettuce and croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes along with bacon. Can be customized with chicken, shrimps, eggs.$13.00
Lunch Appetizers
Garlic Shrimps
Amazing flavorful garlicky, buttery shrimps!$13.00
Vegetable Samosas
Vegetable samosas(4 pieces) are delightful triangular-shaped savory treats which are perfect as appetizers, snacks, or even part of a larger meal which are stuffed with potatoes and peas.$6.00
Fried Calamari
Crispy & Delicious Fried Calamari !$14.00
Lunch Pastas
Fettuccini Alfredo
Classic Italian house made fresh Fettuccine pasta with creamy alfredo sauce. Can be customized with favorite meats like chicken, shrimps, bacon and topped with parmesan cheese.$15.00
Gnocchi
House made potato Herb Gnocchi. Can be customized with Chicken, Salmon, Shrimps.$16.00
Beef Bolognese$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Pesto primavera$15.00
Mixed Mushroom risotto$18.00
Carbonara Linguine$17.00
Lunch Soups
Dinner
Dinner Salads
Ceasar salad with Bacon & shrimps
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.$15.00
Beet Salad with Walnut dressing
Delightful beet and berry salad recipes that combine earthy beets with the natural sweetness of berries.$15.00
Burrata Salad
Delicious refreshing Burrata salad served with creamy Burrata cheese with Arugula, prosciutto ham and cherry tomatoes.$15.00
Dinner Appetizers
Dinner Pastas
Carbonara Linguini$20.00
Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
Mixed Mushroom risotto
Mixed Mushroom Risotto recipe that combines the earthy flavors of mushrooms with creamy Arborio rice. Can be customized with Shrimps.$20.00
Seafood Linguini$21.00
4 Cheese Heart Ravioli with pink sauce$25.00
Seafood Risotto$23.00
pesto primavera$20.00
Beef Bolognese$20.00
Gnocchi$20.00
Beef Lasagna$20.00
Vodka with smoked salmon$25.00
Duck Ravioli$25.00