Chefs Kitchen Chefs Kitchen
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Fresh Juices
- Fresh Orange Juice$8.00
Freshly squeezed Orange Juice !
- Fresh Green Juice$10.99
Freshly made green juice with Kale, celery, spinach, cucumber green apple with ginger and lemon juice.
Coffee
- Indian Coffee$5.00Out of stock
Indian flavored coffee with cream. No Sugar added.
- Columbian coffee - Medium Roast$5.00
100% Columbian medium roast Coffee
- Peruvian Coffee - Dark Roast$5.00
100% Peruvian dark roasted coffee
- Indian Masala Chai$5.00Out of stock
Indian masala Chai made with ginger, cardamon, black pepper, cloves. No sugar added !
Other Beverages
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
Dinner Entrees
Desserts
Dinner Salads
- Beet and Berry Salad$15.99
Delightful beet and berry salad recipes that combine earthy beets with the natural sweetness of berries.
- Ceasars salad with Bacon$14.00
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.
- Burrata Salad$18.00
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
Lunch Pizzas
Chefs kitchen Location and Hours
(804) 495-0057
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM