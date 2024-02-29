Pre-Order your lunch for takeout/delivery and receive a 10% discount using code CKPREORD!
Chefs Kitchen
Lunch
Lunch Salads
- CAESAR SALAD with Bacon$10.00
Classic green salad made primarily with fresh romaine lettuce and croutons, dressed with a flavorful combination of ingredients. Can be customized with chicken, shrimps, quail eggs, bacon.
- Classic Wedge Salad$10.00
A classic wedge salad is a simple and delightful dish made with crisp iceberg lettuce. Can be customized with Bacon.
Lunch Appetizers
- Garlic Shrimps$7.00
Amazing flavorful garlicky, buttery shrimps!
- VEG SAMOSAS$6.00
Vegetable samosas are delightful triangular-shaped savory treats which are perfect as appetizers, snacks, or even part of a larger meal which are stuffed with potatoes and peas.
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Crispy & Delicious Fried Calamari !
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
- Beef Burger with fries$12.00
Classic beef burger with nice Juicy grounded beef patties served with french fries!
- Focaccia sandwich$10.00
Delicious House made Focaccia bread Sandwich with pesto base and topped with Arugula, Roasted Peppers, sliced tomatoes, spicy mayo and provolone cheese. Options: Spinach/Mushrooms/Grilled Chicken
Lunch Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza (Veg)$10.99
Classic Italian Margherita Pizza with fresh house made marinara sauce along with basil, mozzarella cheese. Can be customized with options.
- BYO Pizza$10.00
Customize your own Pizza with various options like Mushrooms, jalapenos, onions, spinach, bell peppers, olives, chicken, pepperoni, prosciutto with any choice of your sauce either with pesto, alfredo or with traditional marinara!
Lunch Pastas
- Carbonara spaghetti$13.00
- Mixed Mushroom risotto$15.00
- pesto primavera with Spaghetti$13.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$12.00
Classic Italian house made fresh Fettuccine pasta with creamy alfredo sauce. Can be customized with favorite meats like chicken, shrimps, bacon and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Cheese Ravioli with pink sauce$12.00
- Gnocchi with 4 cheese sauce$12.00
- Beef Bolognese with Spaghetti$13.00
Dinner
Dinner Salads
- Beet and Berry Salad$15.99
Delightful beet and berry salad recipes that combine earthy beets with the natural sweetness of berries.
- Ceasar salad with Bacon$14.00
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.
- Burrata Salad$18.00
Delicious refreshing Burrata salad served with creamy Burrata cheese with Arugula, prosciutto ham and cherry tomatoes.
Dinner Appetizers
Dinner Entrees
Desserts
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Fresh Juices
Coffee
- Indian Coffee$3.00Out of stock
Indian flavored coffee with cream. No Sugar added.
- Columbian coffee - Medium Roast$4.00
100% Columbian medium roast Coffee
- Peruvian Coffee - Dark Roast$4.00
100% Peruvian dark roasted coffee
- Indian Masala Chai$4.00Out of stock
Indian masala Chai made with ginger, cardamon, black pepper, cloves. No sugar added !
Other Beverages
Breakfast (Online-Order)
Omelettes
- Classic Omelette$8.00
Traditional Plain and Simple 3 Eggs Omelette served with a choice of Toast or salad.
- BYO Omelette$8.00
3 Egg Omelette with choice of options to choose with Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Broccoli, Brie Cheese, Mixed Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cooked Ham, Sautee Spinach & Comes with a choice of toast or salad.
- Garden Omelette$9.99
Three-egg omelette with Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, broccoli and served with a choice of toast or salad.
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.99
A three-egg omelette with cooked Ham and Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes and served with a choice of toast or salad.
- Masala Omelette$9.99
Indian Masala Omelette is a flavorful 3 eggs omelette with Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cilantro.
Crepes
- Blueberry Sweet Crepes$10.99
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with house made blueberry sauce and fresh fruits.
- Strawberry Sweet Crepes$10.99
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with house made Strawberry sauce and fresh fruits.
- Ham & Cheese Crepe$11.99
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with ham and Swiss cheese !
Croissant Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Croissant Sandwich served with egg and Cheese along with a side of salad. Add a choice of Bacon/spinach/avocado
- Egg, Cheese & Avocado$13.00
Croissant Sandwich served with egg, Cheese and avocado along with a side of salad.
- Egg, Cheese, Avocado & Bacon$14.00
Croissant Sandwich served with egg, Cheese, avocado and Bacon along with a side of salad.
Breakfast Entrees
- Egg Benedict$12.00
Eggs Benedict is a specialty consisting of hot buttered English muffins, ham, and poached eggs topped with a rich homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of Roasted Potatoes or salad. Can be customized with Bacon, avocado, sliced tomatoes, Sautee spinach.
- Scrambled Eggs$14.00
Scrambled eggs with a slice of Toast and side of Fruits. It can be customized with Croissant, Bacon, Cooked Ham, Sautee Spinach, avocado, Hashbrowns.
- English Breakfast$13.00
English breakfast Served with scrambled Eggs, bacon slices, sausage, baked beans, grilled tomato and a choice of toast. Can be customized with Avocado, Sautee mushrooms, Sautee spinach.
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado salsa on top of toasted sourdough with a side of Salad. Can be customized with boiled egg, sliced avocado.
- Classic Pancakes$10.00
Served with 3 plain golden-brown pancakes topped with fresh fruits!
- Waffles$14.00Out of stock
2 Waffles served with maple syrup and garnished with fruits on top.
- Berry Triffle$12.00Out of stock
A berry trifle is a delightful dessert that combines layers of cake, creamy filling, and fresh berries !
- French Toast$11.00
French Toast served with fruits!
Breakfast Sides
Todays Specials
Tonight Specials
- Fileto CamboZola$48.00
8oz Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin with Redwine demiglace, cambozola cheese served with Asparagus, Sautee veg, mashed potato.
- Pan Sear Salmon$30.00
Pan Sheered Salmon served with Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Sautee vegetables.
- Carbonara Linguini$27.00
- Seafood Risotto$26.00
- Duck Ravioli$25.00