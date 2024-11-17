Pre-Order & Online Order for takeout/delivery and receive a 15% discount using code CKPREORD until 7/31/2024!
Chefs Kitchen
Dinner (Online-Order)
Dinner Salads
- Ceasar salad with Bacon & shrimps
Caesar salad is a classic and refreshing dish that combines crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, bacon and savory Parmesan cheese.$15.00
- Beet and Berry Salad
Delightful beet and berry salad recipes that combine earthy beets with the natural sweetness of berries.$15.00
- Burrata Salad
Delicious refreshing Burrata salad served with creamy Burrata cheese with Arugula, prosciutto ham and cherry tomatoes.$14.00
Dinner Appetizers
Dinner Pastas
- Carbonara Linguini$20.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
- Mixed Mushroom risotto
Mixed Mushroom Risotto recipe that combines the earthy flavors of mushrooms with creamy Arborio rice. Can be customized with Shrimps.$20.00
- Seafood Linguini$21.00
- 4 Cheese Ravioli with pink sauce$20.00
- Seafood Risotto$23.00
- pesto primavera$19.00
- Beef Bolognese$20.00
- Gnocchi$20.00
- Beef Lasagna$20.00
- Vodka with Pink Sauce$22.00
- Duck Ravioli$28.00
Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza (Veg)
Marinara Sauce /Fresh Mozzarella Cheese/ Basil leaves$13.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara Sauce /Mozzarella Cheese/ Pepperoni$15.00
- Hawaiian Pizza
Ham , roasted pineapple with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Italian Sausage , Bacon, Pepperoni, ham with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Prosciutto Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, prosciutto$16.00
- Nachos Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Nachos, Guacamole, jalapenos, tomatoes$16.00
- Seafood Pizza
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, Fresh tuna, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Fun-Guy Pizza
Mixed Mushrooms (Portabella, button, shiitake), basil, truffle oil, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, parmesan cream cheese sauce.$16.00
- Orchard Pizza
Poached wine Pear, prosciutto, toasted walnut, gorgonzola, blue cheese, truffle honey drizzle$16.00
- Big Fat Greek Pizza
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce$16.00
- Pesto Chicken Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Grilled chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, basil, roasted peppers$16.00
- Caprese Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction$16.00
- BYO$10.00
Burgers
Desserts
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Fresh Juices
Coffee & Tea
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara Sauce /Mozzarella Cheese/ Pepperoni