Chefs Kitchen
Breakfast (Online-Order)
Omelettes
- Classic Omelette$8.00
Traditional Plain and Simple 3 Eggs Omelette served with a choice of Toast or salad.
- BYO Omelette$8.00
3 Egg Omelette with choice of options to choose with Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Broccoli, Brie Cheese, Mixed Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cooked Ham, Sautee Spinach & Comes with a choice of toast or salad.
- Garden Omelette$9.99
Three-egg omelette with Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, broccoli and served with a choice of toast or salad.
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.99
A three-egg omelette with cooked Ham and Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes and served with a choice of toast or salad.
- Masala Omelette$9.99
Indian Masala Omelette is a flavorful 3 eggs omelette with Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cilantro.
Crepes
- Blueberry Sweet Crepes$10.99
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with house made blueberry sauce and fresh fruits.
- Strawberry Sweet Crepes$10.99
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with house made Strawberry sauce and fresh fruits.
- Ham & Cheese Crepe$11.99
Very thin delicate & delicious version of crepes served with ham and Swiss cheese !
Croissant Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Croissant Sandwich served with egg and Cheese along with a side of salad. Add a choice of Bacon/spinach/avocado
- Egg, Cheese & Avocado$13.00
Croissant Sandwich served with egg, Cheese and avocado along with a side of salad.
- Egg, Cheese, Avocado & Bacon$14.00
Croissant Sandwich served with egg, Cheese, avocado and Bacon along with a side of salad.
Breakfast Entrees
- Egg Benedict$12.00
Eggs Benedict is a specialty consisting of hot buttered English muffins, ham, and poached eggs topped with a rich homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of Roasted Potatoes or salad. Can be customized with Bacon, avocado, sliced tomatoes, Sautee spinach.
- Scrambled Eggs$14.00
Scrambled eggs with a slice of Toast and side of Fruits. It can be customized with Croissant, Bacon, Cooked Ham, Sautee Spinach, avocado, Hashbrowns.
- English Breakfast$13.00
English breakfast Served with scrambled Eggs, bacon slices, sausage, baked beans, grilled tomato and a choice of toast. Can be customized with Avocado, Sautee mushrooms, Sautee spinach.
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado salsa on top of toasted sourdough with a side of Salad. Can be customized with boiled egg, sliced avocado.
- Classic Pancakes$10.00
Served with 3 plain golden-brown pancakes topped with fresh fruits!
- Waffles$14.00Out of stock
2 Waffles served with maple syrup and garnished with fruits on top.
- Berry Triffle$12.00Out of stock
A berry trifle is a delightful dessert that combines layers of cake, creamy filling, and fresh berries !
- French Toast$11.00
French Toast served with fruits!
Breakfast Sides
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Fresh Juices
Coffee
- Indian Coffee$3.00Out of stock
Indian flavored coffee with cream. No Sugar added.
- Columbian coffee - Medium Roast$4.00
100% Columbian medium roast Coffee
- Peruvian Coffee - Dark Roast$4.00
100% Peruvian dark roasted coffee
- Indian Masala Chai$4.00Out of stock
Indian masala Chai made with ginger, cardamon, black pepper, cloves. No sugar added !
- Decaffeinated Coffee$4.00